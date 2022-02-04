Mitsubishi Electric joins Team AUSSAT for JP9102 bid

(OPTUS)

Optus has announced that Mitsubishi Electric has joined its Team AUSSAT bid team for the Australian Defence Force’s Project JP9102 Sovereign SATCOM requirement.

Comprised of Optus, Raytheon Australia, and Thales Australia, Team AUSSAT says Mitsubishi Electric will manufacture the satellites offered as part of its proposal.

“As a leader in the Australian space sector, Optus is thrilled that we can once again work closely with Mitsubishi Electric, further building on our Optus C1 success, and ensuring the highest design, build and launch standards from Team AUSSAT Commenting on the announcement by Team AUSSAT,” Optus Chief Executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in a statement.

“Our JP9102 proposal draws on the best in breed partnerships with Raytheon Australia, Thales Australia and now Mitsubishi Electric to deliver the ADF’s future satellite communications requirements while growing critical skills in the local technology and space sector,” she added. “With our combined track record of performance successes, our best in class collaboration will deliver an unrivalled satcom solution designed in Australia, by Australians, for Australians.”

Mitsubishi Electric has supplied more than 70 satellites, including the Optus C1 on which the ADF currently has a SATCOM payload. “Working together with Optus has been an enduring partnership providing satellite communication services to the ADF since 2003,” Mitsubishi Electric Australia’s Managing Director, Jeremy Needham said.

“We are particularly pleased to have the opportunity to extend this relationship at a time when Australia and Japan’s defence cooperation has never been stronger,” he added. “Development of closer space and defence industry ties with Japan and the contribution of Mitsubishi Electric will transform the local industry capability and builds on the almost 50 years of experience that Mitsubishi Electric have, working in Australia, delivering projects here and upskilling our people and partners.”

The JP9102 RFTs closed on January 10. Apart from Team AUSSAT, bids were received from the Airbus-led Team Maier; Lockheed Martin Australia and its team comprising Linfox, DXC, Conscia, Av-Comm, Calytrix Technologies, EM Solutions, Shoal Group, Clearbox Systems, STEM Punks, and Ronson Gears; a teaming of Boeing Defence Australia, Leidos Australia, Saber Astronautics, Clearbox Systems, ViaSat, and IDIC; and a teaming of Northrop Grumman Australia, Inmarsat, and L3Harris.