RAAF Super Hornet damaged at Amberley

A screen capture shows the jet rolling past the parachutes of the ejected crew members. (7 NEWS)

A Royal Australian Air Force Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet has been damaged after it suffered what appears to be an takeoff incident at RAAF Amberley on the afternoon of December 8.

The jet, reported as tail number A44-223, was reportedly taking off from Amberley’s Runway 33 with other aircraft when it was seen by observers to rapidly decelerate and the two crew members ejected.

Television footage shows the ejected crew’s parachutes landing near the cross runway, and the jet rolling to a halt on the grass about 300m off the eastern side of the main runway and 60m north of the cross runway, possibly with its nosewheel in a drain. Photos show scorch marks on the forward fuselage, possibly from the ejection seats’ rocket exhaust.

In a statement to media, an ADF spokesman confirmed the incident. “Defence can confirm that an incident involving a Air Force aircraft has occurred at RAAF Base Amberley,” the statement reads. “The aircrew of that aircraft are safe and no other personnel were involved in the incident.

“Defence will provide more information once the immediate actions associated with the incident are completed. The cause of the incident is not known at this time and will be subject to investigation.”

The RAAF has 24 F/A-18Fs in service with 1SQN at Amberley. The aircraft entered service in 2010, and is due to be withdrawn from service from 2030.

This story will be updated as details are released.